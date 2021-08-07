Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.63 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $282.63 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $165.45 or 0.00388108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003034 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.41 or 0.01126947 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,268,937 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.