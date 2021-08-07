Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSKE. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 97.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.