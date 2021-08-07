Darren S. Raiguel Sells 357 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren S. Raiguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

