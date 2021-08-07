DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Million

Analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report $5.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 191.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $22.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.34 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

DRIO stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.