Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.75 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.06 ($70.66).

BN stock opened at €62.70 ($73.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €59.26. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

