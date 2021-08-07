D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484,547 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,747,000. Boston Partners raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

