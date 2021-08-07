D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,496 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of VSE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 354.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 128,315 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 139.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.56. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

