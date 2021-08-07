D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,764,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $3,036,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000.

LDHAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

