D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,863 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of National CineMedia worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.19 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

