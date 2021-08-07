D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSAAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,742,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth $6,461,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth $6,459,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

