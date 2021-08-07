Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.
CTSO opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
