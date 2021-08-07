Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

