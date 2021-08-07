CVS Health Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.65. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

