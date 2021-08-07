CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Shares Up 6.7%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) shares shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 194,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 798,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.