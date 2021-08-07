Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -358.65 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $359,244.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $67,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,030 shares of company stock valued at $66,200,972 over the last three months.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

