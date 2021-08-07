Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,882 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Movado Group worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOV opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.