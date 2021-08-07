Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,779 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

