Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCEI opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.27. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.