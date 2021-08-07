CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

