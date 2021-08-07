Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $2.19 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00147917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.07 or 0.99998386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00810633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,773 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

