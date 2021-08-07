Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.15, but opened at $62.08. Cryoport shares last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $14,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

