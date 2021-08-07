Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of CYRX traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 357,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

