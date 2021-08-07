Crust Shadow (CSM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,888.00

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $38,888.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.81 or 0.00859817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00041263 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

