Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) is Tufton Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,772. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

