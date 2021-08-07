Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 on September 30th

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.
Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
Shares of CCI stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.
In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
