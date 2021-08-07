Critical Review: Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of Commerce pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

57.4% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 28.31% 10.48% 1.04% Ohio Valley Banc 23.94% 9.87% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $64.13 million 3.75 $14.16 million $0.89 16.02 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.07 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of Commerce and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Ohio Valley Banc on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, consumer, construction, term, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. Further, it accepts collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits, automobiles, machinery and equipment, and other general business assets, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The company serves customers through ten full-service offices, one limited service office, and a loan production office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty-five ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

