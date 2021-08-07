Critical Comparison: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Oil States International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Oil States International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oil States International and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 0 2 0 0 2.00 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oil States International presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Oil States International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Oil States International and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International -12.84% -7.98% -5.20% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil States International and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $638.08 million 0.54 -$468.38 million ($1.08) -5.22 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oil States International.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Oil States International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wellhead isolation, frac valve, wireline and coiled tubing support, flowback and well testing, pipe recovery, gravel pack and sand control, blowout preventer, and drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deep water mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

