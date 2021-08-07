Critical Analysis: Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) versus ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -681.80% -480.14% ALX Oncology N/A -20.86% -17.17%

25.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of ALX Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and ALX Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.85 million ($1.33) -1.24 ALX Oncology $1.18 million 2,267.20 -$45.74 million ($2.37) -28.06

Tenax Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenax Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tenax Therapeutics and ALX Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ALX Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tenax Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $98.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.57%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than ALX Oncology.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Tenax Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.