Critical Analysis: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.60%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than City Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 38.58% 13.81% 1.66% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.47 $266.40 million $2.81 19.30 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats City Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

