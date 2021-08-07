CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,661 ($47.83). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,630 ($47.43), with a volume of 312,541 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,635.33. The stock has a market cap of £28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

