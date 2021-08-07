Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $117.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.64.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cree by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,029 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,059 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $591,000.

Shares of CREE opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68. Cree has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.48.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

