Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.46.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 196.86%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

