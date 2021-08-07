Credit Suisse Group Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCGLY. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.79.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.