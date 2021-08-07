Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.60 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISP. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.58 ($3.04).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

