CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.83. 58,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $679.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

