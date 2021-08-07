CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

CRAI stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. CRA International has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $679.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

