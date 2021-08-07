Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.08. 758,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,511. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.