Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

