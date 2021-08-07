Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,531 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 83.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. 155,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,208. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $71.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

