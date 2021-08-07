Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $897,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. 432,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.46. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

