Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $31.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
