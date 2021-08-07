Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $31.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

