Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $298.65. 634,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,612. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.