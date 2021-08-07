Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Umpqua by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,256. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.