Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $255.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

