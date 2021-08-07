Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,488 shares of company stock worth $1,667,969 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.