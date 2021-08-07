Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $51.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Coursera stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,077 shares of company stock worth $19,996,288.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

