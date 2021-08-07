COTI (COTI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.53 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $112.80 million and approximately $28.53 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00136281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.19 or 0.99581546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00809448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

