Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $480.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $443.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

