Cormark Raises RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.05

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

KUT stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$59.17 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,327,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,593.82.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

