CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.22.

NYSE COR opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

