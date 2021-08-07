Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.50

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 1425009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.06.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

